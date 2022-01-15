John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 59.5% in December

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of PDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 61,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,057. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.