John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 59.5% in December

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 61,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,057. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

