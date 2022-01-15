Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.84. 5,847,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,802. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

