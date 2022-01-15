Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $184.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $167.84. 5,847,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.