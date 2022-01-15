Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT Lowered to 2,320.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 2,510.00 to 2,320.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JMPLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

JMPLY stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

