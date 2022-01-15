Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.97. 1,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from 2,510.00 to 2,320.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

