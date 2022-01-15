JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

ETR:SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.75. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

