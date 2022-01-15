JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

