JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €98.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €98.00 ($111.36) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($99.43).

ETR SAX opened at €68.65 ($78.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 110.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 12 month high of €81.70 ($92.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €70.29 and a 200-day moving average of €69.57.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

