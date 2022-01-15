JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 278

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 293 to CHF 278 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.