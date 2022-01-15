JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $194.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.47.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

