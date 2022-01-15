JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) vs. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Critical Analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.60 $29.13 billion $15.81 9.99 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.68 -$615.30 million $6.86 7.80

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 39.41% 19.89% 1.38% CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 8 10 0 2.47 CIT Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $177.71, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than CIT Group.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats CIT Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

