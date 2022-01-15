JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 740 ($10.04) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.81) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.82) to GBX 675 ($9.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.81) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.60 ($8.11).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 620 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.42. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 494.70 ($6.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.84).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

