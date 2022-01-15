JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,379 ($18.72) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.77) to GBX 1,840 ($24.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,696 ($23.02).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,260.50 ($17.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,274.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,351.89. The stock has a market cap of £11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

