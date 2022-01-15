Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $2,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $72.55 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

