Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,628 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,617 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Vipshop by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.