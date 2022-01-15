Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,979 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

