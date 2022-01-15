JustInvest LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in DTE Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $5,444,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.38 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

