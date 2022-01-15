JustInvest LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,523,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

