JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DISH Network by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

