JustInvest LLC Sells 746 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.75 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

