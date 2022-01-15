JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

