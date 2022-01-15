JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.79 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

