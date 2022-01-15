Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

