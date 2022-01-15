Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in December

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.85.
About Kasikornbank Public
