Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in December

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

