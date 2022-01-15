Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $8.50. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 706 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

