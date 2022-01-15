KBC Group NV Acquires 31,970 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

