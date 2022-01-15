KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

