KBC Group NV Buys 175,387 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,387 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

