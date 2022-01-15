KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

