KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.
NYSE BURL opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86.
BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
