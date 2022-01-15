KBC Group NV Has $29.85 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $80.57 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

