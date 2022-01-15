KBC Group NV Has $38.48 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 105,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $38,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,634 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 17.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.18.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

