KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of HubSpot worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $50,177,623. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $705.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.26. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.