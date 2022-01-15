KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.17% of Sirius XM worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.