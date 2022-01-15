KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of HubSpot worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $131,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $50,177,623. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $797.08.

NYSE HUBS opened at $462.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

