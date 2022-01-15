KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 77,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,807,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 45.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 217.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KE by 182.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 185.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

