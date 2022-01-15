Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €802.08 ($911.46).

KER stock opened at €665.50 ($756.25) on Tuesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is €697.30 and its 200 day moving average is €693.45.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

