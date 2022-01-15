Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 1,223 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 29.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

