Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APTV opened at $152.60 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aptiv by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 616,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

