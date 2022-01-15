Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KEGX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.