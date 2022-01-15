Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:KEGX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.
About Key Energy Services
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.