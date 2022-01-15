KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

