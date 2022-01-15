KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.97 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

