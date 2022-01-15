Kidder Stephen W Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,901 shares of company stock valued at $21,202,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

