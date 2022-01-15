Kidder Stephen W Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

