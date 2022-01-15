Kidder Stephen W Sells 18,783 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in General Electric were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

