Kidder Stephen W Sells 461 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

