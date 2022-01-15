Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.45

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$187.45 and traded as low as C$158.05. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$158.55, with a volume of 60,615 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39,262.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$186.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$182.63.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$81.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.