King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $338.77 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,118,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,765 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $338,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $75.92. 1,408,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

