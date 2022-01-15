Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 7.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.06. 31,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,997,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

