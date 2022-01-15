Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

KRG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,022. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

