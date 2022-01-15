KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $445.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

